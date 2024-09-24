Salem, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
September 24, 2024
Bozaster, a new book by Leo Grant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bozaster, a sloth who is easy for us to love and admire, finds that his jungle neighbors are inclined to judge and treat him unfairly. They think Bozaster is lazy because he doesn't choose to behave as they do, but his experiences in the jungle guide his neighbors to an appreciation for tolerance, acceptance, and respect - virtues especially valuable in a time when our world is divided by prejudices and misunderstanding.
About the Author
Leo Grant lives in South Carolina with his wife, Diane. His son is a teacher and author in Oregon, and his daughter is an assistant dean at Montana State University.
Leo spent thirty-four years teaching high-school English, mostly in Connecticut. He also was involved for years in publishing concerns as a lexicographer, condenser, and editor.
Leo wrote Bozaster thirty-eight years ago, but he waited until now to publish it: he doesn't like to rush things.
Bozaster is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-060-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
