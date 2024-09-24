Jasper, GA Author Publishes Business Book
September 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWho's Got Your Back?, a new book by Garold L. Markle with Carissa Cassiel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Taking a small business and making it larger can pose formidable challenges. The entrepreneur's dream is to create a product or service so highly desired that customers will form lines at their door, eager to hand them money. The entrepreneur's nightmare is the same…except that there is no one to answer the door, provide the service, deliver the product, or take the money. In short, growth can be hard and even success can kill you.
My friends at Vistage, by most measures, the largest educational institution for small and mid-cap CEOs in the world, describe this inherently risky but highly rewarding journey to reach the top of Entrepreneur Mountain as "a life of climb." The need to make a small business larger is instinctual, even as the very real dangers in making that ascent are predictable. Like scaling a mountain, there are inevitable challenges, losses, and victories along the upward trail.
This business fable is written for those who elect to take this journey, despite the dangers, and to the many more who support it. Who's Got Your Back? describes the best way I've witnessed to climb – with a trusted guide who's made ascents before, a peer group of noncompeting fellow leaders to question your answers, and some carefully curated experts on topics climbers don't always know in advance they need to learn from. In short, this business fable is my "love letter to Vistage" and its contemporaries who have successfully shepherded this climb for decades and stand ready to help you be safe and successful on yours.
About the Author
Garold L. Markle is an award winning speaker, author, management consultant and executive coach who has been helping leaders of small and mid-sized companies 'speed the pace of significant change' for more than two decades.
His first published work, Catalytic Coaching: The End of the Performance Review, has afforded Gary the opportunity to conduct more than 750 workshops for peer advisory groups throughout the US, Canada and the UK. He was a founding chair of a CEO-level peer advisory group in Atlanta and has also been an active group member.
This is Gary's first foray in writing fiction and he couldn't have done it without the able assistance of his daughter, Carissa Cassiel, who helped infuse Gary's imagined characters with depth and personality. Gary is also supported and sustained by his incredibly patient wife, Gail, two more children and a pair of grandkids. Gary and his clan live a quiet but happy life in the North Georgia Mountains.
Who's Got Your Back? is a 212-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-836-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/whos-got-your-back-an-entrepreneurial-odyssey-in-business-growth-and-life-fulfillment
