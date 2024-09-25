Austin, TX Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
September 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Healing Planner, a new book by Tyreka Scott-Jackson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Healing Planner is a functional tool to help people get organized in their daily lives and busy schedules, while prioritizing their healing and self-care while doing so. This faith-based planner will encourage you to prioritize your own needs, which in turn will enhance your ability to give to others.
About the Author
Tyreka Scott-Jackson serves at her local church. She is a stay-at-home mom and a teacher. Jackson is a wife and mother of two children. She loves books, food, and nature.
My Healing Planner is a 410-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-353-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-healing-planner
