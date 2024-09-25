San Angelo, TX Author Publishes Adventure Novels
September 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRocky Mountain Encounter, a new book by Dean C. Boundy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ranchers Dan and David Barnett, from Pinedale, Wyoming, make a startling discovery on a fishing trip to the Wind River Mountains. After meeting a friendly alien life form unlike anything envisioned, they learn his purpose on earth is to help mankind. They all work in secrecy to help accomplish the alien's goals while encountering numerous obstacles along the way.
About the Author
Dean C. Boundy has worked 63 years as a successful exploration geologist after graduating from the University of Wyoming. He and his wife, Jacklin, live in Midland, Texas, but are snowbirds and spend their summer in Pinedale, Wyoming, where they own numerous ranches. He enjoys golf, bowling, and fishing, having made 10 consecutive annual trips to the Wind River Mountains and 20 consecutive trips to Kodiak, Alaska.
Rocky Mountain Encounter is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-347-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rocky-mountain-encounter
Contact Information
Contact Us
