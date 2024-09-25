Chicago, IL Author Publishes Novel
September 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJanine: Tale of an Abandoned Wife and Mother, a new book by Mark Eric Johansen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Janine is left homeless and penniless when her husband deserts her. She is left to explain all his thefts and misdeeds as she loses her friends and status. All the while, she must protect her children as she builds a new life. When Janine discovers a way to recover some of her money, she resorts to wits and stealth. Many women are caught unawares by the deeds of their spouses. Not everyone is as eventually fortunate or brave as Janine.
About the Author
Mark Eric Johansen is a retired bus mechanic. He began seriously writing when he had time to devote to retelling the events he had heard and seen. He is working on a chronicle of forty years in a diverse, racist, bewildering work environment. Mark and his wife have always lived in the Chicagoland area.
Janine is Mark's first completed fiction piece.
Janine: Tale of an Abandoned Wife and Mother is a 366-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-266-6 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/janine
