The Inventsons "No Time to Fly" Premieres on National Comic Book Day
September 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThis captivating story serves as a prequel to the previous three editions, shedding light on the origins of this dynamic duo turned adversaries.
The Inventsons-a family of super-geniuses, each armed with unique skills-dedicate themselves to protecting their beloved town of Inventionland. Join the spirited children-Sue, Walt, and Jesse-alongside their endearing grandfather, affectionately known as "G," as they face off against Balzer, who harbors a deep grudge and seeks to unleash chaos.
With its innovative take on the trials and triumphs of invention, the Inventsons comic series showcases how intellect and teamwork serve as true superpowers. Readers will find themselves immersed in a vibrant world filled with humor, family dynamics, and valuable lessons.
"Our mission is to introduce the exhilarating power of inventing and innovation to all ages. We are thrilled to see students captivated by our stories," according to co-creator and editor-in-chief George Davison. "Launching online on National Comic Book Day 2024 provides a perfect opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in our educational and entertaining world."
Davison is also the founder of Inventionland Education and InventionContest.org, two organizations that are pioneers in education innovation and bring invention contests to schools worldwide.
Don't miss your chance to embark on this extraordinary adventure! For more information, please visit our website and get notified when this comic book becomes available.
About Inventionland Education:
Inventionland Education revolutionizes innovation in classrooms throughout America and beyond with its award-winning K-12 applied STEM curriculum, immersive Innovation Labs® and professional development programs. Their latest entity, InventionContest.org is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing invention contests to more schools throughout America. For more information, visit InventionlandEducation.com.
Apply for the Inventionland Education Grant HERE.
Contact Information
John Peretz & Lola Mattiello
Inventionland Education
1-800-371-6413
