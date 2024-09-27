Spooner, WI Author Publishes Photography Book
September 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChange Your Underwear, a new book by Joe Hendershot, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Change Your Underwear captures life through street photography in multiple locations across decades. Inside, you'll find snippets of humanity, captured at a fraction of a second. Author Joe Hendershot hopes readers will relate to his images and refer to them to find their own place in the world, and that photographers will consider his advice on preparedness to inform their unique work.
About the Author
Joe Hendershot is a resident artist and volunteer at Burnett Area Arts Group in Webster, Wisconsin, where he currently exhibits his photography/mixed media art. A former teacher of photography and darkroom techniques, Joe enjoys wilderness camping, canoeing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking and solo trips on his Harley. Joe's son is a psychologist, and his daughter is an artist. Joe lives on a lake in the north woods of Wisconsin with his partner, Rebecca.
Change Your Underwear is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (hardback $47.00, eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-394-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/change-your-underwear-urban-streets-stories
