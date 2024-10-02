The International Lawyers Network Releases 2024 Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Rehabilitation Guide
October 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is proud to announce the release of the 2024 Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Rehabilitation Guide, a comprehensive resource offering expert insights and updates from top law firms across multiple jurisdictions.
The guide provides a detailed exploration of the latest developments in insolvency and bankruptcy law, with a focus on cross-border challenges, restructuring strategies, and regulatory updates. With contributions from leading legal experts around the globe, the guide serves as an essential resource for practitioners managing complex insolvency disputes.
"Bankruptcy and insolvency law continues to evolve rapidly, particularly in the cross-border context," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the ILN. "This guide offers critical insights from a wide range of jurisdictions, ensuring that our members and their clients have access to the latest legal knowledge and strategies."
To access the latest edition of the guide, please click here: https://bit.ly/ILNBankruptcy5th.
About the ILN Restructuring & Insolvency Specialty Group
Chaired by Giorgio Cherubini of EXPLegal in Italy, the Restructuring & Insolvency Group provides a platform for communication on current legal issues, best practices, and trends in insolvency, restructuring, and bankruptcy.
About the ILN
The International Lawyers Network is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, dedicated to offering seamless legal services to clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, the ILN provides cross-border legal solutions through its network of like-minded and quality legal practices. Recognized as the Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards and shortlisted multiple times, the ILN remains at the forefront of legal networks globally.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
