Geoff Gysin new partner at RWK & Kuhlmann

× Email RWK & Kuhlmann Kuechen GmbH

Loehne (Germany), 30th September, 2024. With Geoff Gysin, RWK & Kuhlmann Kuechen GmbH is gaining a second partner. This was announced by the company based in Loehne in Westphalia. The internationally experienced brand and sales expert will be responsible for the North and South American markets in the company's operational business.Change to the corporate structure at RWK & Kuhlmann Kuechen GmbH: Alongside managing partner Ralf Marohn, Geoff Gysin will join the Westphalian kitchen manufacturer as a co-partner on 1st October, 2024. He will also be involved in the operational business to strengthen the global presence of the company's brands and to promote its expansion into American markets.25 years of experience with brand developmentFrom his work as a manager and investor, Gysin brings over 25 years of experience in the strategic development of international brands including Swarovski and high-end luggage manufacturer TUMI. He also has a global network in the furniture industry and is recognised as an expert in worldwide distribution channels.Gysin, who was born in Bonn, regards RWK & Kuhlmann as a prime example of Germany's SME sector. He describes the company as being "down-to-earth, yet proud of its traditions; courageous and full of new ideas". It also offers enormous variety: "The kitchen collection manufactured under exclusive licence for Villeroy & Boch, Kuhlmann's own brand, Kuhlmann Atelier, which was newly developed together with Hans Winkler, and the smart compact kitchen Kitchoo – all of this has great potential, especially with regard to international markets," Gysin continues.Expand exports and tap into new marketsManaging Director Ralf Marohn shares this view: "Exports are already a high priority for RWK & Kuhlmann. Our partnership with the global brand Villeroy & Boch enables us to address completely new target groups including Asia and America." Another expansion target is the project business in America with tailor-made solutions for architects and investors. "Geoff Gysin can open crucial doors for us here," says Marohn. He is also pleased about the collaboration on a personal level. "Geoff always focuses on the end customer. He empathises with people and has a keen sense of how our kitchen furniture can inspire and excite them."About RWK & Kuhlmann Kuechen GmbHFounded in 1923, RWK & Kuhlmann Kuechen GmbH has developed from a former carpentry business into a specialist in modular and fitted kitchen furniture. The company, which is still family-run today and is based in Loehne, East Westphalia, manufactures for its own Kuhlmann brand and under licence for Villeroy & Boch, as well as for the OEM and custom-built sector. Regional ties, innovative strength and a commitment to outstanding, sustainable craftsmanship are key factors in the development and manufacture of its products. The company now has 120 employees worldwide, and exports to more than 30 countries via its network of dealers and partners.Image available for download atPress OfficeRWK & Kuhlmann Kuechen GmbHMatthias Haenel, Tel. +49 (0) 6172 9022-142Anja Kassubek, Tel. +49 (0) 6172 9022-131