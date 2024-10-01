Johnston, IA Author Publishes Humor Book
October 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Fart Is Always Funny: A Woman's Secret Weapon to Understanding Men, a new book by Becci Hall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Becci Hall spent her career working in male-dominated fields, served as a military spouse to her husband of 30 years (Dennis), and raised three sons. She shared her observations in a way that will help women be great co-workers, partners & parents. It's simple. The Secret Weapon … A Fart Is Always Funny!
About the Illustrator
Doug is an artist from Des Moines, Iowa. He loves Jesus, Normal Rockwell, Mad magazine, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Pink Floyd. He also enjoys having fun and his art reflects that. So please feel free to check out Doug's portfolio (dafairchild.com) and his online store (fairchildcreativeshop.com) He is also confident that you will enjoy this hit home funny book from his friend Becci Hall.
A Fart Is Always Funny: A Woman's Secret Weapon to Understanding Men is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-159-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-fart-is-always-funny-a-womans-secret-weapon-to-understanding-men
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
