Naples, FL Author Publishes Memoir
October 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Second World War as Experienced by a British Schoolboy, a new book by Douglas M. Gebbie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At ten years old, young Douglas M. Gebbie witnessed the igniting spark of World War II firsthand. As Douglas and his family listen intently to the BBC radio broadcast, the world-altering news rings out: Hitler has invaded Poland. In the town of Hull in Yorkshire, England, Douglas's father serves as The Medical Officer of Health, a position of major responsibility as he is to ensure safety across two hospitals, organize the ambulance service, and oversee the quality of the water supply and the elimination of sewage. With the country thrown into a tailspin, the Gebbie family must learn to adapt to a new reality-one with shortages, rations, and raids. As a teenager shaped by the events of WWII, Douglas Gebbie offers a vital account of the era, a perspective that uniquely captures the reality of families and children during a most significant time in world history.
About the Author
Born in Stockport, England, Douglas M. Gebbie is a retired physician. A graduate of the University of Glasgow, Gebbie served two years in the Royal Navy before emigrating to Newfoundland to be a general practitioner. After returning to school, he became an anesthesiologist and a lecturer at the University of Toronto and, later, the University of Cincinnati. Gebbie and his wife have four children together. Additionally, he is the author of four books, two of which are children's books. Now retired, Gebbie resides in Naples, Florida.
The Second World War as Experienced by a British Schoolboy is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-212-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-second-world-war-as-experienced-by-a-british-schoolboy
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us