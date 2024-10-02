New Auburn, Wisconsin Author Publishes Novel
October 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMisfortune, a new book by A.J. Zurn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charlie has moved to a new town with her brother, looking for a future beyond her childhood, which was marred by an alcoholic mother and late father. She wants a new life, a happy one, with her brother, and nothing more than going to her new college and having friends. But soon her happy life turns into one of fear and confusion, as a ghost wearing a goat skull starts to haunt her. Bearing an uncanny resemblance to a local monster myth called Misfortune, the ghost shows up at her work, her school, and even at her house and over her bed. Reaching her breaking point after a particularity horrifying encounter, she turns to her friend for help. Together, they learn that this ghost isn't malevolent, but searching for help and recognition over his death. As tentative allies, they uncover, after several bizarre instances, that define Charlie's future, and who she always has been.
About the Author
Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, A.J. Zurn is an avid reader, crocheter, and creator of many things. They are a tenacious and passionate writer with a house full of rescued pets. In their free time, Zurn loves to cook and bake for their family. They currently reside in New Auburn, Wisconsin.
Misfortune is a 288-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-232-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/misfortune
