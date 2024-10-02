San Jose, CA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Voice, a new book by Carol Day, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Voice is a collection of poetry about growing out of pain and learning to find joy in life and beauty in stillness. The collection begins with a love poem about a great love and ends with a poem as a sad goodbye to that love. In between, we see reflections of a poet's life who learned to release great pain and to honor great love through poetry. This book is a journey that will reach the hearts of many who have had similar, unvocalized experiences.
About the Author
Carol Day is the proud mother of three children. She loves to sing, perform, and write music. Day is part of a band, and you can find her on YouTube @halocarol. She is so excited to fulfill a lifelong dream of publishing a book of poetry.
The Voice is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-718-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-voice
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
