Hawkinsville, GA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWe Are His People and the Sheep of His Pasture, a new book by Barbara Jackson Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We Are His People and the Sheep of His Pasture serves as a reminder that our time on earth is fleeting. We are here to savor the moments we have, but we must never forget our ultimate destination, which lies with our Creator above. While life offers many joys, it also presents challenges and hardships. When faced with adversity, we can turn to God for strength and guidance.
May you find the courage to embrace life's journey, knowing that your true home awaits you.
About the Author
Barbara Jackson Johnson has always been a lover of words, captivated by their power to transport us to different worlds, introduce us to new ideas, and spark our imaginations. From the captivating pages of newspapers to the evocative verses of poetry, she's always found immense pleasure in immersing herself in the written word.
After a fulfilling career spanning over four decades as a civil servant with the Department of Defense, retirement has opened up new avenues for personal growth and creative exploration. Throughout her professional life, Johnson has never lost sight of her dreams, always seeking ways to translate them into reality. Now, with more time and freedom, she's dedicating herself to sharing her thoughts and experiences through writing.
We Are His People and the Sheep of His Pasture is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-946-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
