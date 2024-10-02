Mesquite, NV Author Publishes Children's Book
October 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrandchildren vs Papa Trouble, a new book by Marge Brantmeyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The benefits of a strong grandchild/grandparent relationship include learning about their family history and experiencing unconditional love. Research indicates that grandchildren who have had quality contacts with their grandparents through their early years have overall better social development and strong emotional growth into adulthood. Furthermore, grandparents that regularly spend quality time with their grandchildren report that their overall well-being improves. It's really that simple.
Join the adventures of grandchildren Madi, Jaina, and Riley as they put a little spin on traditional grandchild/grandparent interactions. The granddaughters make the moments really count when they visit their Papa Trouble in northern Wisconsin. They "teach" Papa Trouble new games, how to use his cell phone. and even how to enjoy the Internet. They "learn" so much about life from Papa Trouble through games, joint projects, solving riddles. and endless questions.
This book includes several ideas and templates for grandchildren and grandparents to adapt to their own situations.
About the Author
Marge J. Brantmeyer is an accountant and business consultant by education and experience. She currently resides in Wisconsin with her husband. She has three grown sons, three daughters-in-law, three precious granddaughters, and a new grandson, all of whom inspire her to share her life perspectives through writing. Though she does not consider herself an accomplished author, Marge was compelled to put these grandchildren stories in writing for her family and friends.
Brantmeyer is also the author of A Grandchild's Guide to Finding Bigfoot, an adventure story where the three granddaughters Madi, Riley, and Jaina try to help their Papa Trouble find evidence of Bigfoot in northern Wisconsin; They Were Children Then, the non-fiction story of the closing of Holy Name Seminary in Madison, Wisconsin; and The Choice: S.O.S. Survive or Suicide, a self-help book for sufferers of depression, alcoholism, addiction, and grief.
Grandchildren vs Papa Trouble is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (hardback $41.00, eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-163-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/grandchilden-vs-papa-trouble
