Tampa, FL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThis Alien Planet, a new book by Juan B, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This Alien Planet offers an alternate narrative of Earth's beginnings and development under the manipulations and tutelage of several alien races sharing the planet over centuries and making use of the primitive humans occupying the landscape.
The Anunnaki, Nemnir, and Draycon are busy extracting and collecting valuable minerals from Planet Earth, while "caring" for the humans working for them, keeping them clean, fed, and protected for the most part., as well as manipulating their development.
About the Author
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Juan B joined the U.S. ARMY immediately after high school. After four years of service, Juan B used the G.I. Bill to get a Bachelor's degree in accounting. He practiced in the accounting field for almost 20 years while reading comic books and watching his favorite television shows. In 2021, when the COVID Pandemic was still looming, Juan B began to think and write about how life would have been like before the flood that engulfed the planet.
This Alien Planet is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-623-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/this-alien-planet-life-on-earth-before-the-flood
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us