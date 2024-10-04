Waddell, AZ Author Publishes Gardening Journal
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGardener's Planner Journal: Backyard Fresh, a new book by Vanessa Daye, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Gardener's Planner Journal is an aid for the most successful and satisfying gardening experience. This journal can be used by gardeners at every experience level.
You can plan your garden and document the journey in this one stationery. Look back at the beginning and rejoice in your garden's progress as you track the experience.
About the Author
Vanessa Daye grew up in Georgia where she had a wild strawberry patch in her backyard. On summer nights, she would eat them while catching fireflies in mason jars. These memories are some of Daye's favorites.
Both Daye's parents and grandparents grew up and worked on family farms. She learned some agricultural skills from her grandmother and, as of late, from the internet.
When she moved to Arizona, Daye wanted to grow her own food (especially strawberries), but had no luck. She started experimenting with different methods and products. She began to notice she was spending money but yielding no return. Daye started tracking what worked and what did not. The goal is to make her farming family proud of her backyard garden.
Gardener's Planner Journal: Backyard Fresh is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-374-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/gardeners-planner-journal-backyard-fresh
