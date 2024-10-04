Crystal Lake, IL Author Publishes Book for Music Lovers
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHooked on Classics (Worked for Me), a new book by Kenneth A. Christensen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Drawing on his love and his own appreciation for classical music, Kenneth A. Christensen works to help educate and inspire fellow music lovers regarding numerous composers and their contributions to music throughout the years. Including composer biographies, suggested list of recordings, and music history, Hooked on Classics will surely help amateur music lovers to gain a better, firmer understanding of music.
About the Author
Kenneth A. Christensen is a private music teacher and church soloist from Crystal Lake, IL. He has won a Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who's Who in America in 2020. He is a graduate of Crystal Lake South High School and McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, IL, and Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, IL. He has served as cantor and assistant choir director to St. John's Lutheran Church in Algonquin, IL and Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in McHenry, IL. He is a prolific composer as well as the author of sixteen books.
Hooked on Classics (Worked for Me) is a 604-page paperback with a retail price of $173.00 (eBook $168.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7273-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hooked-on-classics-worked-for-me
