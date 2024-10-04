Hermitage, TN Author Publishes True Crime Novel
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNo One Believed Me, a new book by Debbie Edens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Back in 1990, a local Nashville psychic (that's me) met Janet and Perry March at a wedding, and predicted everything that was going to happen to this couple for the next sixteen years including the murder of Janet. I tried to warn everyone Perry was going to kill his wife, but no one believed me. This is a true story full of paranormal activity, my struggles from not doing enough to save Janet, mystery, and intrigue. It's so unbelievable, after reading it you'll be left shocked and amazed doubting whether it really could have happened, but it did.
No One Believed Me is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-807-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/no-one-believed-me-the-murder-of-janet-march
