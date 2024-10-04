Whitby, Ontario Author Publishes Philosophy/Psychology Book
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEvviad: Between the Ph/Fantasy and the Resolve, a new book by Peter B. Beeching, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
To most, peace of mind trumps all. Texas Governor, John Connally, surviving an assassin's bullet in U.S. President John F. Kennedy's car in Dallas, later declared bankruptcy after real estate losses. Yet he was humbly thankful for what life had given him; his time in office for public service. What had he lost – but a few million dollars and a bit of land! John Connally was philosophical about his life.
For others, this may be the last thing they achieve; big ambitions, little insecurities, a world within their grasp but somehow always just beyond their reach.
Intimations of what could follow may crystallize from unexpected insights. A squirrel putting away nuts in a tree hollow reminds the spender to save. Two male hawks competing for a mate brings suggestions to a woman that her husband is cheating on her.
Peace of mind vs uncertainty is the basic substructure of the seemingly disparate and unrelated essay in Evviad.
Evviad: Between the Ph/Fantasy and the Resolve is a 380-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-374-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/evviad-between-the-ph-fantasy-and-the-resolve
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
