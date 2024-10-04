Loganville, GA Author Publishes Emotional Memoir
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Survivor's Journal: Surviving Against All Odds, a new book by Sophia Luke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In A Survivor's Journal, Sophia Luke takes you on an extraordinary journey through the tapestry of her life. With unflinching honesty and poignant storytelling, Sophia shares the highs and lows, triumphs and tribulations, that have shaped her into the remarkable person she is today.
From humble beginnings to achieving a doctoral degree in education, this memoir chronicles the unique experiences, lessons learned, and the indomitable spirit that carried Sophia through every challenge. Through moments of laughter, tears, and sheer determination, the author's story is a testament to the power of resilience, courage, and pursuing one's dreams.
In A Survivor's Journal, you'll discover:
Join Sophia as she unveils her life's narrative, a story that will inspire, uplift, and resonate with readers from all walks of life. This is a testament to the human spirit and a reminder that the journey is worth every step, no matter the obstacles.
A Survivor's Journal: Surviving Against All Odds is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-088-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-survivors-journal-surviving-against-all-odds
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
