Hillsborough, NC Author Publishes Literature Collection
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTime and Poetry, a new book by Jay Bryant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Time and Poetry is a collection of poems, essays and short stories written over a period of more than sixty years. Many have never been previously published.
Time. For sixty years, Jay Bryant has taken time from a full life to pen some of the most readable and thought provoking poetry and short prose of the age. Here he presents some of the best, with added commentaries that taken together form a virtual biography of a remarkable life.
About the Author
Jay Bryant is a retired speechwriter and communications consultant for U.S. senators, congressmen and governors; a television producer, internet columnist, radio personality, poet and author, he now lives in the "Little House by the Vineyard" at Union Grove Farm in North Carolina. He has been a commentator on National Public Radio's All Things Considered. He and Greg Bohlen collaborated on the novel The Sugar Rat, and the non-fiction work, Common Men. Jay also authored the novel Earth and Water.
Jay was born in Connecticut and grew up in Maine. He and his wife, Susan, were married for 54 years prior to her death in 2021, He matriculated in the Honors Division of the School of Speech at Northwestern University in 1961, and received his graduate degree on an H.B. Earhart Fellowship under the personal sponsorship of Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman.
Time and Poetry is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-303-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/time-and-poetry
