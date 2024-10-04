Vinton, IA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Vampire's Tale, a new book by Sandy Kulhavy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A wandering vampire travels the world throughout the centuries, but with a strict moral code: he does not drink near where he stays, nor does he feed on innocent prey. Kyle watches his family members pass on, while he endures immortal life and grapples with feeling damned to hell for all eternity. When Kyle encounters Magda, an innocent woman whose blood he finds undeniably irresistible, Kyle questions his faith, fearing he's been abandoned by God. A story of redemption, A Vampire's Tale illustrates the complexities of faith in the face of condemnation.
About the Author
Sandy Kulhavy has always loved animals. She worked with Morgan horses for a while, and is passionate about dogs, having adopted several shelter dogs. Animals bring such love and joy into Kulhavy's life, and her dogs are her biggest blessing. Kulhavy enjoys taking pictures of the wildlife where she lives, often seeing turkey, deer, squirrels, and rabbits.
A Vampire's Tale is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-199-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-vampires-tale
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
