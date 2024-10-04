Finland Author Publishes Self-Help Book
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Better Decision, a new book by Pekka Hannula, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How to live our life better and worse? We'll get a lot of advice from our family and friends, but they live their own lives. We can listen, but more important is to know how to advise yourself. If you know yourself, the thought is clear and even in a difficult situation the advice is best possible.
"The Better Decision" asks how we relate to matters affecting us: our health, work, companion, friends, our own culture… We make every day, often even at night decisions related to these. If they are better rather than worse, we can say to ourselves that life suits us!
About the Author
Pekka Hannula is the main author of, 'The Better Decision'. He was a biologist for many years and has also written over 20 books which include, "Keys to Top Breeding Vol 1-3". Hannula is especially proud of the circulation of this series which sold successfully within 64 countries. He is also a proud father of Saana, who is now an A+ student of 18 years. It was always his dream to share this new book with her as a legacy, a memory of what they have accomplished together.
The Better Decision is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-443-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-better-decision
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us