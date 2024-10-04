Houston, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsL'Amour, My Soulmate, a new book by Mrs. Amanda C. Franklin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
High school senior Haylynn Dylani has big plans for her future, and she works tirelessly to achieve them. She's student council president, involved in a plethora of extracurriculars, and exceeds in school so she can go to college and get away from her tumultuous homelife.
However, everything changes when a mysterious new student named Drew appears. Haylynn feels an instant pull towards Drew, and he can feel it too, and despite his strange behavior-his super-fast running, his constant growling, and his remote home in the woods-their relationship progresses quickly. Little do they both know that their fates are intrinsically tied, and both of their lives may soon be in danger.
About the Author
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Amanda C. Franklin is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is currently attending graduate school. Now residing in Houston, Texas, Newsome has been baptized at Brentwood Baptist Church. She enjoys reading contemporary literature, cooking creole cuisine, and practicing morning yoga.
L'Amour, My Soulmate is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $31.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-073-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lamour-my-soulmate
