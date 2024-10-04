Brentwood, TN Author Publishes His Second Action-Packed Novel of the Year
October 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Omega Denial, a new book by Shayde Michaels, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Omega Denial is a political action thriller: good politicians, bad politicians, and the people caught in the middle trying to resolve a major crisis impacting the world.
From military members and scientists to world leaders, these characters are learning about themselves as they navigate the peril upon them. Their introspection, both good and bad, from fear to arrogance and the way they make decisions, affects all of us.
Read The Omega Denial and gain your own sense of adventure, turning the page and enjoying the roller-coaster of twists and turns you encounter. Appreciate the challenges you see yourself sharing in your world that are being met by the characters in the Omega world.
About the Author
Shayde Michaels is also the author of The Omega Event, a prequel to The Omega Denial. A former Chicago business executive turned consultant and academic, he enjoys reading (and writing) fast-paced stories. He writes a variety of fiction and nonfiction items. His nonfiction work covers business, academic, and hobby topics like cars and flying. An avid pilot, Shayde travels across the country, listening to anyone who wants to tell him their story, and then weaving many of the nuggets he's told into his fictional characters.
An Army infantry officer and Gulf War One-era veteran before his business career, Shayde weaves his avid fascination with current military, politics, and world events into his stories. He and his wife, Dr. Kay, now live in a Nashville suburb, enjoying the countryside and Southern lifestyle.
The Omega Denial is a 324-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-232-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-omega-denial
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
