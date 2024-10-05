East Islip, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChronicles of Gaia: Children of the Moon: Clash of the Moons, a new book by Christopher Richard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Leonardus White is like any other typical teenager. Troubles at school. Trouble at home. And an ancient vampire that wants to kill him. Well, guess not so ordinary… And why is the Chronicler so interested in how this all plays out? Not only that, but Leonardus is next in line to be the alpha of alphas. No pressure right. And what's all this prophecy nonsense about?
About the Author
Christopher Richard grew up in the suburbs of Long Island, New York. He would spend his summers running through the woods, catching toads and snakes and getting covered in mud. His first introduction to the world of reading was 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea at age nine, and by the time he entered high school, Richard had written over one hundred stories. After locating the flash drive containing those stories as an adult, he decided it was time to pick them up, polish them off, and put them out into the world.
Chronicles of Gaia: Children of the Moon: Clash of the Moons is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-077-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/chronicles-of-gaia-children-of-the-moon-clash-of-the-moons
