Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Current Events Novel
October 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLet's Get Focused, a new book by Ronald F. Jackson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The public has been disaffected with politics for some time. The ordinary person feels unheard and ignored. Part of this comes from the elevation of politicians to "royalty" status versus public servants. The other part comes from the disengagement and laziness of the public. Political office has become a career, instead of a term of service. Disinformation and lies from special interest groups keep the public uninformed and victims of whatever is the outrage of the day.
In Let's Get Focused Ronald F. Jackson addresses eleven constitutional amendments and eleven policy/law changes that will make American society more democratic and fairer to all. Issues such as term limits, voting rights, the second amendment, reproductive rights, and more are addressed, with reasonings for each change. Further, policies and laws that need to be implemented or changed are addressed, such as tax policy, the filibuster, and social media.
About the Author
Ronald F. Jackson is a retired engineer who spent forty years working in the power industry in design, construction, and startup of a variety of projects both governmental and commercial. He was born in1951 in Atlanta, GA. He came of age with a bird's eye view of the civil rights era and the leaders that directed it. He observed the promise and progress of a nation beginning to confront its shortcomings with a determination to make progress. He has also observed a pullback in the will to address issues and has written this book to focus attention on significant issues.
Let's Get Focused is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-356-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lets-get-focused-suggestions-for-improving-america
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us