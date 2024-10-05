Little Rock, AR Author Publishes Adventure Novel
October 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEspionage Down Under, a new book by L K Tompkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jack Kirkpatrick is a covert intelligence agent assigned to special missions working undercover as a clandestine agent for AIA (Air Intelligence Agency). His cover is often that of a professor.
Jack has just completed a successful mission in Czech Republic and is on his way home when he learns of the unsettling disappearance of Christopher Toby, ending Tompkins's book Messerchmitt: History with a twist of Fiction. A phone call redirects Jack to Cairns, Australia.
The search for Christopher Toby leads to a complicated plot involving Russian espionage. Jack's evolving Australian assignment with historical backdrops provides captivating locations, an intricate web of mystery, and dangerous intrigue with interesting characters.
Assigned to work alongside Jack is Natalie (Nat) Macpherson, Chief Inspector AFP Australian Federal Police, a formidable and stunningly attractive woman whose skills and expertise prove invaluable.
Jack and Nat deal with high-stakes corruption, cunning, intrigue, plotting, and a web of mystery, tapping their combined experience to solve chicanery at the highest levels.
Espionage Down Under is a 316-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-082-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/espionage-down-under-fiction-with-a-twist-of-history-mystery-and-chicanery
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
