Medfield, MA Author Publishes True Crime Stories
October 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHer Side Of The Sun, a new book by Tim Flaherty, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Her Side of the Sun chronicles the tales of different women in a women's prison located in Framingham, Massachusetts, and the crimes that led them there. The events portrayed within are based on real accounts of incarcerated women and their crimes. Author Tim Flaherty portrays these events in a narrative setting as a message on how drugs and alcohol can lead a woman down this treacherous path. Writing an accurate and honest story, Flaherty transports us into the lives of these women and the devastating impact their actions have not only to themselves but to their families.
About the Author
Tim Flaherty is a former Peace Corps volunteer and served for three years in Guatemala. As he is fluent in Spanish, in 1980, he was hired to work with Spanish inmates in men's and women's prisons in Massachusetts and completed thirty-one years of state and federal employment with human services. Flaherty now freelances for magazines, newspapers, and has written two novels. His first article he wrote, regarding female drug addiction, appeared in a 1991 issue of Corrections Today. He also enjoys writing poetry and rap.
When Flaherty is not working as a writer, he also is an artist, using both oils and acrylics. He enjoys spending time with his two adult children as well as caring for his family of dogs, cats, rabbits, and birds. Flaherty maintains his compassion and support for the poor of Guatemala.
Her Side Of The Sun is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7287-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/her-side-of-the-sun-her-name-is-jamala-the-story-of-a-womans-prison
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
