Doylestown, PA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
October 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn Dixie Station, a new book by Michael R. Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Vietnam, America's anguish. As the nation's Baby Boomers grew into maturity mid-century the nation and the world was undergoing dramatic changes. The end of the Eisenhower Era brought about Kennedy's Camelot, the resurgence of the Civil Rights Movement, Women's Liberation, and tragedies of the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations. As the Cold War dragged on and China Opened the threat of World Communist domination and the Domino Theory engulfed America in conflicts in the Caribbean, Latin America, Angola, Berlin, Prague, and Southeast Asia.
From a small detachment of military advisors in 1962, the United States commitment to the Federal Republic of South Vietnam grew to over 500,000 troops by the end of the Sixties. Failure to secure a quick victory brought about demands for increased resources and manpower. Dissatisfaction with the war lead to anti-war protests, Draft avoidance and eventually to the horrific events at Kent State.
From 1962 until 1975 over 3,400,000 served in the Vietnam Conflict with over 58,000 dying in battle and more than 11,000 succumbing to non-combat related incidents. The experiences the veterans had in Vietnam came home with them and dramatically changed the nation even to this day.
On Dixie Station is about the experiences three young naval officers had while in-country. All three were in their early twenties, just graduated from college and experiencing military life, one as investigator for the Navy's Investigative Service in Da Nang and the other two as young officers serving on a destroyer in the South China Sea. Each of them and their peers face challenges they never envisioned happening to them. It's a story of personal growth, tragedy, danger, and discovery. It involves battles, horrific crimes, and coming of age. It's a dramatic picture of life in a war zone.
About the Author
Michael R. Taylor has degrees in International Relations, Public Administration, and Central & Eastern European Studies. He did post-graduate work in Environmental Planning and attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY in 1967-68. He has worked as a Municipal Manager, Environmental Project Manager, Construction Executive, Association Executive, and Magazine Publisher and Editor. He was the Principal Writer of the National Demolition Association's Demolition Safety Manual which became the bible for safe work practice for the Demolition Industry around the world. He lives with his wife, Nancy in Doylestown, PA and Vero Beach, FL.
On Dixie Station is a 528-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (hardback $43.00, eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-051-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/on-dixie-station
