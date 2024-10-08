Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Sports History Book
October 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuarterbacks: A Legacy of Western Pennsylvania- Revised Edition, a new book by James J. Bogdan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Quarterbacks details the remarkable history and contributions of Western Pennsylvania quarterbacks who were the foremost leaders in changing the landscape and dynamics of football into America's premier pastime.
About the Author
James J. Bogdan is just a football fan that appreciates the contributions of his local quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks: A Legacy of Western Pennsylvania- Revised Edition is a 100-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-157-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/quarterbacks-a-legacy-of-western-pennsylvania-revised-edition
