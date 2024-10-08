Danville, OH Author Publishes Autobiography
October 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Life, Not Yours, a new book by James R. Long, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As the stage curtains begin to close and you look back on your life, what memories will replay themselves in your mind?
What will stick out the most?
Each of us has a story to tell, a lifetime of trips and parties, first loves and heart breaks, the joys of birth and the grief of death. Each life creates a beautifully unique tapestry. My Life, Not Yours is the tapestry of one man's life, from his childhood up until becoming a grandparent, and with those years comes a tremendous amount of wisdom and even more laughs.
About the Author
James R. Long was born in Bucyrus, Ohio. A veteran of the United States Army, Long received a bachelor's degree in Education from The Ohio State University and a master's in Business Administration from Ashland College. He holds both a miliary instructor's certification and a pilot's license, and is Airborne and Ranger qualified. Though retired, Long still works as a substitute teacher. Additionally, he has officiated high school basketball for 43 years, is the treasurer of his church, and runs a local golf league. He and his wife Helga have three children together.
My Life, Not Yours is a 376-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-696-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-life-not-yours
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us