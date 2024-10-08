The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is proud to announce its re-selection for membership in The National Trial Lawyers Civil Plaintiff Top 100
October 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is proud to announce its re-selection for membership in The National Trial Lawyers (NTL) - Civil Plaintiff - Top 100, an invitation-only organization that recognizes the most accomplished trial lawyers across the United States. This prestigious membership is an acknowledgment of Richard M. Kenny's ongoing dedication to excellence in civil litigation and his commitment to delivering justice for his clients.
The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is a professional organization that extends membership only to a select group of attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership, and success in their legal practice. This re-selection is based on a rigorous multi-phase process, which includes peer nominations, third-party research, and a thorough evaluation of the candidates' qualifications. Only a small number of attorneys from each state are chosen, making it an exclusive recognition reserved for the nation's top trial lawyers.
As a member of this elite group, Richard M. Kenny and his law firm gain access to invaluable resources such as continuing legal education (CLE) programs, networking opportunities, and professional development tools. The National Trial Lawyers is dedicated to providing its members with unique chances to grow their practices, stay at the forefront of legal trends, and enhance their ability to serve clients. Membership offers opportunities to connect with fellow top attorneys across the country, sharing insights and strategies to excel in the legal profession.
Richard M. Kenny and his team have built a reputation for securing substantial results for clients who've been injured due to the negligence of others, including in motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, cases of premises liability, and medical malpractice. Their inclusion in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 underscores their leadership in the legal community and their dedication to the highest standards of legal representation.
Richard Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
