Carmen, CA Author Publishes Short Stories

× Email Dorrance Publishing

Stolen: Short Stories, a new book by Chalfont St. Giles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A thirst for travel and adventure and the sights and sounds of interesting people everywhere has inspired this latest collection of stories by St. Giles.Stolen: Short Stories is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-468-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/stolen-short-stories