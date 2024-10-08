Carmen, CA Author Publishes Short Stories
October 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStolen: Short Stories, a new book by Chalfont St. Giles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A thirst for travel and adventure and the sights and sounds of interesting people everywhere has inspired this latest collection of stories by St. Giles.
Stolen: Short Stories is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-468-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/stolen-short-stories
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us