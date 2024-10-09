Lakeland, TN Author Publishes Thriller Novel
October 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHunters, a new book by LaTonya Faulkner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lust and envy motivate this story as five brothers, two of whom are twins, go on a hunting trip to brush up on their hunting skills. Sharing the same passion for hunting, the brothers are all also hiding a dirty little secret. After one of the twins has a suspicion that his wife is having an affair with one of his brothers, the bow and arrow turns.
THE HUNTER QUICKLY BECOME THE HUNTED.
The truth shall set you free and the arrow shall make you bleed. So, which one is thicker this time, blood or bow?
Hunters is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-370-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hunters-have-you-ever-made-love-in-a-deer-stand
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us