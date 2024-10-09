Tuscaloosa, AL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
October 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRemembrance: The William Arthur Tunstall Legacy, a new book by Howard P. White, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
William Arthur Tunstall, born in 1710 in Pennsylvania of Quaker parents, migrates to the Carolina Colony at age 23 to become an Indian Trader. He is successful in that endeavor and becomes a translator for the tribe, marrying the Chief's daughter and beginning a family.
He begins buying land in the vicinity of Charleston and is told by the Chief, "the land is a gift from God never to be sold or traded." This promise follows him through seven generations; for over forty years he continues to add land until he has eight thousand acres that can't be sold or traded.
Each generation passes the torch to the next generation until the present.
Now the last Tunstall is 87 years of age with no one left to pass the farm onto.
Now George Aaron Tunstall asks, "Old Will Tunstall, what would you have me do?"
About the Author
Howard P. White is an architect, commercial instrument-rated pilot with two self-published books. He has a wife, one daughter, two sons, one grandson, and two granddaughters.
Remembrance: The William Arthur Tunstall Legacy is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (hardback $45.00, eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-532-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/remembrance-the-william-arthur-tunstall-legacy
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
