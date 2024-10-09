Raynham, MA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
October 09, 2024 Entertainment News
The Other Me, a new book by Kerry Keene, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Upon reaching middle age and the occasion of a milestone birthday, Darrell Duplissey reflects on his life up to that point. He ponders what he has accomplished in his first half-century and comes to the rather depressing, disheartening conclusion that he has been a classic underachiever. In his teens and early twenties, he believed he was destined for success as a performer in the music business.
As the decades went on, none of his dreams turned into reality. The recurring theme seemed to be that he was never quite able to follow through to successful conclusions in any of his various endeavors.
By chance, it's on his birthday, while working at a psychiatric facility, he has the occasion to meet a newly admitted patient, a former college professor and scientist who will ultimately change the course of Darrell's life. The two men from significantly different backgrounds surprisingly find they had much in common and develop an unlikely friendship. After his discharge from the facility, the professor reveals his remarkable invention in his basement laboratory to Darrell, and the two ultimately collaborate on a groundbreaking journey.
About the Author
Kerry Keene began freelance writing over thirty years ago and has had many dozens of articles published in newspapers and magazines. He has authored or co-authored ten non-fiction books, primarily on baseball and hockey. As a lifelong resident of southeastern Massachusetts, he has been an avid follower of Boston sports teams. This is his first foray into fiction novel writing.
The Other Me is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-098-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-other-me/
