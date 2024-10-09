Champaign, IL Author Publishes Novel
The Blooming Eclipse, a new book by R. C. Krescent, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ravi's twenty-first birthday was nothing like he imagined it would be. Instead of partying with his boyfriend and two best friends, he spent it being attacked by monsters made of shadow. With the attacks, Ravi learns the truth behind his mother's murder, and the truth about himself, as a powerful being called an Empath, with the ability to sense the thoughts and emotions of those around him. Both he and his friend Aviva discover their true heritage, and now must do whatever they can to keep their partners safe.
But with the constant attacks, Ravi's and Aviva's boyfriends Christian and Dante begin to feel useless in the face of danger. With the growing pressure of the attacks, more truths uncovered, and an even larger threat looming, the four will need to stick together in order to survive.
About the Author
R. C. Krescent has dreamed of being a writer since the sixth grade. He currently is a college student and works as an elementary school program assistant. The escapism of fantasy has long aided him in his youth and is now a major part of his role in his career. In the future, he hopes to run his own library.
The Blooming Eclipse is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-409-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-blooming-eclipse
