North Lauderdale, FL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Unfiltered Thoughts of a Tormented Mind, a new book by Tormenta, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Unfiltered Thoughts of a Tormented Mind focuses on thoughts that would have not been expressed otherwise. These may be simple things, but everyone needs, and deserves, a voice. Tormenta has been inspired by others and her own life experiences to write this book of poetry. When words so often fail in the moment, writing is the only way she is able to express her thoughts and feelings.
About the Author
Tormenta is somewhat of an introvert and spends most of her free time at home with her family. She enjoys listening to music and reading, which nurtured her love of writing.
The Unfiltered Thoughts of a Tormented Mind is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-752-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-unfiltered-thoughts-of-a-tormented-mind
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
