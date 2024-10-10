Lindenhurst, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
October 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTeacups and Teddy Bear, a new book by John D. Dydo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Johnnie loves playing restaurant with his plush animals. He's a unique little boy. This year for Halloween he wants to be a wicked witch. His parents just don't get it. And now it looks like he's going to have to be a hand-me-down cowboy – uggg!
If only Johnnie had a fairy Godmother…
About the Author
John was born into a big Italian/Polish family on Chicago's southwest side. Surrounded by a loving cluster of female relatives, his imagination, creativity and love of art were always celebrated- making him uniquely "Johnnie." As an adult, John appeared to lead a charmed life until things changed drastically in his mid-forties. It was during this murky time that he wrote Teacups and Teddy Bears. It enabled him to rekindle the inner strength, unconditional love and self-acceptance of his childhood. This memory started him on a committed recovery journey of both body and mind. Along the way, he was wholeheartedly encouraged to share his story. This book is the result. It's a simple story for all those kids that march to the beat of a different drummer. Allowing them to see that being different is a very special gift. One that should be celebrated throughout life.
Teacups and Teddy Bear is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardback $35.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8921-1498-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/teacups-and-teddy-bear
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
