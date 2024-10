Former Canadian Diplomat Publishes Book on World Politics

Vectors of Freedom in World Diplomacy: Diplomacy Is the Art of the Possible and Not the Science of the Desperate, a new book by Dr. Bruce Mabley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Portrayed by MacIean's magazine as a rogue Canadian diplomat in support of the youth opposition during the Arab spring in Syria, Dr. Bruce Mabley has written over a hundred texts on contemporary international political and diplomatic issues. Decorated by the French Republic (Palmes académiques), this former diplomat, professor and political philosopher has reunited a collection of compelling articles on current international questions: war in Ukraine, China's growing empire, Israel and Palestine, Haiti, Turkey. Developments in the Americas include US– Canada relations, the Lima Group and Haiti.A progressive opponent of wokism, political boyarysme and traditional political elites, the book argues for an urgent recalibration and democratization of diplomatic theory and practice based on people-to-people links. Encouraging independence movements in Québec, Scotland and Catalonia, the book is also a plea for international education, empowerment and accountability in international policy development.Vectors of Freedom in World Diplomacy: Diplomacy Is the Art of the Possible and Not the Science of the Desperate is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-086-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/vectors-of-freedom-in-world-diplomacy-diplomacy-is-the-art-of-the-possible-and-not-the-science-of-the-desperate