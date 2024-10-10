Former Canadian Diplomat Publishes Book on World Politics
October 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVectors of Freedom in World Diplomacy: Diplomacy Is the Art of the Possible and Not the Science of the Desperate, a new book by Dr. Bruce Mabley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Portrayed by MacIean's magazine as a rogue Canadian diplomat in support of the youth opposition during the Arab spring in Syria, Dr. Bruce Mabley has written over a hundred texts on contemporary international political and diplomatic issues. Decorated by the French Republic (Palmes académiques), this former diplomat, professor and political philosopher has reunited a collection of compelling articles on current international questions: war in Ukraine, China's growing empire, Israel and Palestine, Haiti, Turkey. Developments in the Americas include US– Canada relations, the Lima Group and Haiti.
A progressive opponent of wokism, political boyarysme and traditional political elites, the book argues for an urgent recalibration and democratization of diplomatic theory and practice based on people-to-people links. Encouraging independence movements in Québec, Scotland and Catalonia, the book is also a plea for international education, empowerment and accountability in international policy development.
Vectors of Freedom in World Diplomacy: Diplomacy Is the Art of the Possible and Not the Science of the Desperate is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-086-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/vectors-of-freedom-in-world-diplomacy-diplomacy-is-the-art-of-the-possible-and-not-the-science-of-the-desperate
