Jonesboro, LA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Remarkable Professor Humperdinkle, a new book by B. H. DeCou, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Elizabeth may have a dog named Goblin, but she certainly wasn't prepared to meet an actual goblin, a creature only she can see. The Remarkable Professor Humperdinkle is a collection of tales of this character's adventures as he satisfies his curiosity about the human world, visiting the library, a middle school, and attending church. Of course, being a goblin, his mischievous nature quickly gets him into trouble. Poof! Luckily, the professor can disappear any time he wants, often leaving Elizabeth and her friend Janet with some creative explaining to do.
About the Author
B. H. DeCou discovered her imagination could be very entertaining when the world was not. Many times, she would be somewhere boring when she would slip into her vast imagination, and life was suddenly more fun. This skill served her well during her career as a public-school teacher. During many boring parent conferences and administrative meetings, she could go on adventures and meet interesting people at the same time. Living through her imagination has kept her life fun and exciting. She would also like to encourage children to use their imaginations and stimulate their love for reading and writing.
The Remarkable Professor Humperdinkle is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4395-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-remarkable-professor-humperdinkle
