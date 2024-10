Bellaire, MI Author Publishes Thriller Romance Book

From the Woods, a new book by Edith M., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Shey Moran lives a dangerous life.As an undercover agent traveling the world, she plays the role of assassin, bringing targets to justice. But when she is off duty, she spends her days in a secluded mountain cabin, surrounded by nature and quiet. But something is lurking in the woods. A beast, or a man, Shey cannot quite tell at first, but as their relationship evolves, Shey may find that he is everything she has been missing.A tale of adventure, friendship, and love, From the Woods is a thrilling new take on the legend that is Bigfoot.About the AuthorThe author photo was taken by Edith M.'s mother, a commercial designer and great photographer in her own right. Edith M. lost her mother in 2021.From the Woods is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-367-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/from-the-woods