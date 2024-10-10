Bellaire, MI Author Publishes Thriller Romance Book
October 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom the Woods, a new book by Edith M., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shey Moran lives a dangerous life.
As an undercover agent traveling the world, she plays the role of assassin, bringing targets to justice. But when she is off duty, she spends her days in a secluded mountain cabin, surrounded by nature and quiet. But something is lurking in the woods. A beast, or a man, Shey cannot quite tell at first, but as their relationship evolves, Shey may find that he is everything she has been missing.
A tale of adventure, friendship, and love, From the Woods is a thrilling new take on the legend that is Bigfoot.
About the Author
The author photo was taken by Edith M.'s mother, a commercial designer and great photographer in her own right. Edith M. lost her mother in 2021.
From the Woods is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-367-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/from-the-woods
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us