Paden City, WV Author Poetry Collection
October 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems From The Heart, a new book by Neoma (Hays) Spratt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poems From The Heart is like a personal diary which spans over fifty years of Neoma Spratt's life. She expresses her thoughts and feelings about religion, nature, family, the military, close friends, and politics, even interjecting humor in some poems, and Bible scriptures for emphasis in others.
About the Author
Neoma (Hays) Spratt is an active member of the Ohio Valley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. She loves teaching Bible Classes. Spratt works 1,000 piece puzzles and frames many of them as gifts. She loves going for nature walks. Spratt's favorite music besides Elivs Presley is the music from the 40's: The Big Band Era. She crochets hats and scarves for the homeless, and enjoys sci-fi movies. Spratt has two house cats: Gabe and Terri.
Poems From The Heart is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-363-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/poems-from-the-heart-1
