Cameron, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Candle Burning, a new book by Stanley D. Price, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Candle Burning offers a variety of serious subjects in poetic form. From contemplating the nature of life to religious undertones, Stanley D. Price provides readers with an uplifting experience.
About the Author
Stanley D. Price enjoys building and flying airplanes. He holds a master's degree in psychology and is a licensed professional counselor.
A Candle Burning is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-036-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-candle-burning-a-collection-of-poetry
