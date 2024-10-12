Henderson, NV Author Publishes Current Event Novel
October 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAfrican American Reparations, a new book by Bryant W. Holt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
SINCE THE END OF THE AMERICAN SLAVE ERA, the descendants of enslaved Africans remain among the most marginalized and underrepresented groups in the United States, ranking last in wealth and education. Most Black populations live in urban areas where other groups own land and properties where they reside. This book introduces the African American Act of 2030. Who will receive reparations? How will it pass into law and then be implemented? African American Reparations handles those questions deftly as well as providing suggestions on how to build consensus among the U.S. government by engaging the American people in a national conversation.
About the Author
BRYANT W. HOLT has over 30 years of leadership experience in strategic planning, enterprise portfolio management, and continuous process improvement. He earned an Associate of Science Degree in Applied Sciences from Wayne County Community College, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University, and a Master of Science focused on Land Planning and Design from Columbia University in the City of New York. He is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects, a certified member with the American Association of Airport Executives, as well as an experienced Six Sigma black belt and portfolio project management professional.
Mr. Holt served as the chief development officer, where he developed strategic business plans, written several white papers related to large hub commercial airports and mobility innovations, as well as led a comprehensive master plan for the 10th largest airport system in the United States.
He has a long history of community service, starting in his hometown of Detroit, MI as a community organizer, Newark, DE as a civic association president, and Jersey City, NJ where he was elected to district ward. Holt was appointed by the Jersey City mayor to serve as a commissioner of the environmental commission.
African American Reparations is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-246-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/african-american-reparations-a-roadmap-for-healing-america-and-positioning-the-country-for-the-future
