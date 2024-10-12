Prattville, AL Author Publishes Fantasy Short Story
October 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Heart of Serenia, a new book by Jonathon Kuhn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Heart of Serenia is a thrilling adventure with dragons and magic set in a world far from Earth. A fallen kingdom is caught in a battle between good and evil as a prophecy unfolds. This short story is intended for able readers of all ages who are interested in magic and dragons and a battle between good and evil.
About the Author
Jonathon Kuhn is a practicing Catholic and prays the rosary every day. He served in the army for four years and then earned two associates degrees from community college. He enjoys playing video games and recently began learning to play the guitar. Kuhn was born and raised in California but now resides in Alabama with his two dogs where they enjoy daily walks together.
The Heart of Serenia is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-189-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-heart-of-serenia
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us