Elmendorf, TX Author Publishes Novel
October 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSure Why Not, a new book by M. Monay D. L., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Brianna is a young Hispanic woman trying to figure out what she wants out of her life. She's hit a roadblock that has changed her perspective. She is still hopeful, resilient, and comes off as naïve. Life has shown her all the signs but she just can't seem to get it right. She continues her trials and tribulations with optimism, even when she is surrounded by pessimists and realists. Some say she may be in denial and sometimes foolish, but she won't let the world make her doubt the power of love.
On this search of finding herself and finding love, she learns that love comes in many different volumes. It isn't always the end goal to be someone's girlfriend or wife. Love is so much more than that. During this journey she will go through heartbreak, betrayal, hidden lies, and things that she's blocked. Brianna tries to fix what she can so expect a bumpy ride.
About the Author
M. Monay D. L. is a mother of one. She spends most of her time with family and friends. She enjoys many different hobbies like gardening, reading, painting and writing. Writing a book has always been one of her biggest dreams.
Sure Why Not is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-333-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sure-why-not
