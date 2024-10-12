Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Urban Fiction
October 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBackfire: You Reap What You Sow, a new book by Wayne R. Hampton Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Backfire: You Reap What You Sow is more than a book, it's a mind-blowing story about two brothers confronted with the difficult challenge of commitment, death of dishonesty, unconditional love, romance and a burning desire of hate as they strive to escape a life of endless poverty. While one measures success through breaking the law, the other has a knack for doing the right thing until he finds himself teamed up with his brother's right-hand man Ziggy, who handpicked a group of local thugs who are always dressed to kill, and who will stop at nothing to put their ruthless skills to use. Things grow even more complicated when tangled clues to hunt down a confidential informant turn into something far more dangerous than anyone expected. Terrible misfortune strikes. Innocent victims are gunned down, leaving a racist homicide detective to bring the killers to justice and investigate the urban community that has become battlegrounds for the brothers, who wish there was a greater distance between them and the evil doors they opened to sinful acts that backfire. This body of work brings forth an innovative way of telling a story and will touch the heart and soul of all hood novel lovers.
About the Author
Wayne R. Hampton Jr. was born and raised in North Philadelphia, Pa., during a period of time when there was a lot of poverty, and you had to be innovative to survive. He aspired to be a rapper and has attained some level of fame and success locally as a rap artist, performing in various venues throughout the city. Through his writing of rap lyrics, he developed a love for storytelling. This novel taps into the secret compartments of his mind to create a story based upon his many experiences and the experiences of those he encountered along the way.
Backfire: You Reap What You Sow is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-335-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/backfire-you-reap-what-you-sow-volume-one
